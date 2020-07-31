UAB police officer who tested positive for COVID-19 in April back in ICU

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A police officer for the University of Alabama at Birmingham who tested positive for the coronavirus in April is back in the ICU.
Sgt. Parnell Guyton, 47, was diagnosed with COVID-19 April 6 and was in critical condition with the virus. He was released from the hospital June 30.
UAB police information officer Adam Pope confirms that Guyton is back in the ICU Friday. The reasoning behind his retunr to the ICU is undisclosed at this time.
No other information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
