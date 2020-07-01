UAB Police Officer goes home after battle with COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A sergeant with the UAB Police Department is back home after his months-long battle with COVID-19.

Sgt. Darnell Guyton left Spain Rehabilitation Center Tuesday morning, where he had been for about a month. Previously, Guyton was hospitalized for 59 days, including 45 on a ventilator.

“To be with my wife and son is going to be just fantastic,” said Guyton.

Guyton’s wife and son, Andrew, were there as he was discharged. The two shared an emotional embrace outside the entrance to the facility.

“I wanted to see him and I wanted to hug him and we are going to play games when we go home,” Andrew Guyton continued, “I was sad he was in the hospital.”

Guyton is happy to be home with family members. He hopes to be able to return to work at UABPD once he is fully recovered.

“Trying to get back as soon as possible, just working out, it’s just kind of been hard to in this situation, and get myself physically stronger,” Guyton said.

Being released at a time when COVID-19 cases are surging, Guyton is warning others to take the virus seriously.

“It’s very real, I didn’t know anything about it and I woke up in the hospital and anyone can get it. Just stay at home if you have to. Do not get out here. Wear your mask if you are working and just use wisdom,” said Guyton.

During his hospital stay, the family was overwhelmed with prayers and support from friends and strangers across the country.

“The people that has prayed for me, and people I know, thank you so much. I am just glad to be here to talk to you today,” Guyton said.

Guyton said he leaned on his faith while in the hospital. He also thanked staff members for helping him on his recovery.

“I want to thank the hospital staff. They’ve just been excellent. Their work has been superior. God has utilized them to help me be able to be here,” said Guyton.

There is no timetable for when Guyton may return to UABPD. He still will have follow-up appointments with his doctors in the weeks ahead.

LATEST POSTS