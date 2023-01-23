BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new clinic aimed at helping people with permanent taste and smell loss after COVID-19 is now open at UAB. It’s the first of its kind in the state of Alabama.

The Comprehensive Smell and Taste Clinic opened Monday with the goal to provide care and resources for people who never regained taste and smell. Many Alabamians never got those senses back after a COVID-19 infection but, with help from UAB’s new clinic, hope may be on the way.

According to UAB, since the beginning of the pandemic about 500,000 people experienced a prolonged loss of taste and smell. Clinic Director Dr. Do-Yeon Cho said they will use therapies, medications and smell training to help patients gain back their senses.

“There’s smells that are more than just sweet, sour and salty. Smell gives a lot of pleasures. At the same time emotional support. This is going to give a lot of support for them and encourage them to do the smell training like they’re doing rehabilitation or physical therapy so those are things we’re going to go through with patients,” Dr. Cho said.

Dr. Cho said many don’t realize the impacts and dangers that can come with losing these senses.

“Smells can give you a lot of warning. It’s kind of a warning sign if there’s a hazard or smoke or a bad smell or something going rotten smell. So all these things can give you a warning sign. We just wanted to make sure the next threshold make them to be aware of what the danger is and then really hope that the patient is able to enjoy their food and drinks,” Dr. Cho said.

Dr. Cho said this clinic will also help scientists and doctors gather more research to better understand COVID and its impacts and hopefully help find out why this happens and how to fully correct it.

The clinic is open on Mondays. Dr. Cho said you will need a referral from your primary care doctor or a physician. You can learn more about the Smell and Taste Clinic here.