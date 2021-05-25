UAB opens multidisciplinary clinic for young athletes in need of cardiac care

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new specialty clinic at the University of Alabama at Birmingham is focused on helping young athletes return to the playing field quickly and safely.

UAB Sports Medicine has established a multidisciplinary sports medicine and cardiology clinic.

The highly specialized clinic is for athlete’s who need simultaneous cardiology and sports medicine treatment. The clinic is designed to treat adolescent and young adult athletes with issues such as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, a blood circulation disorder, as well as athletes with select post-COVID cardiology conditions, such as myopathy and post-COVID fatigue.

Sara Gould, M.D., associate professor of orthopaedic surgery, and Camden Hebson, M.D., assistant professor of pediatric cardiology in the Department of Pediatrics, are leading the clinic efforts. They will be supported by an athletic trainer as well as several support staff to optimize the patient experience. Gould says the clinic is the perfect collaboration.

“We realized there was a real need for young athletes to be able to see a sports medicine physician and a cardiologist in the same clinic visit,” Dr. Gould said in a press release. “This is a highly collaborative effort, and our patients will benefit greatly from our shared experiences. Our goal is to help get these kids and young adults back to their sports.”

The sports cardiology clinic, which opens in late May, will be located on the UAB Highlands Campus. For more information or clinic appointments, call 205-930-8339.