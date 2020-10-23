UAB opening clinic for recovered COVID-19 patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham said it will open a clinic meant to help COVID-19 patients who recover from the illness caused by the new coronavirus yet still need care.

While many patients make a complete recovery, doctors have discovered long-term, chronic health conditions arise after some leave the hospital. Those include cardiac problems, respiratory issues and neurological difficulties.

Located in downtown Birmingham, the UAB clinic will also see those with PTSD, anxiety and depression once it opens in November.

