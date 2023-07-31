BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to university officials, UAB dorm space is currently at capacity.

Several students with active applications for on-campus housing are still unsure where they will be placed when classes start in just a few weeks.

Executive Director for Student Housing and Dining Marc Booker said they are receiving more on- campus housing applications than they have space- a dilemma they’ve faced several times before.

Booker said they typically place students in a temporary housing assignment until something opens up that may be higher on their preference list.

“Sometimes they will take advantage of those other accommodations and sometimes they will stay where they are,” said Booker.

Most students will be in their permanent fall location by the third week of class.

Booker said he believes they can accommodate most students that want a space on campus but encourages students to apply as early as they can.

“Our applications are addressed on first come, first serve basis, and those who secure their rooms earlier or put in their application earlier, have priority,” said Booker.

UAB upperclassman Autumn Alexander said she remembers new student jitters and how intimidating uncertainty can be. She added that it’s important for students to know where they’re going to live.

“I know that if you’re a, you know, first time student and you’re not able to get any housing on campus that has to be really stressful for a lot of people, I know I would be worried. Like, you should be worried about your classes, not like where you’re going to live at.”

UAB officials said no student currently affected will go without housing. They are working to make sure each one is accommodated as quickly as possible.