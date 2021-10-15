UAB offers free application process for freshmen, transfer students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Entering freshmen and students looking to transfer to the University of Alabama at Birmingham can apply at no cost during the week of Oct. 18-22, an initiative that UAB hopes will provide equal access to potential students who are seeking higher education.

“Fees associated with applying to college can add up quickly, and we hope that, by waiving fees for those who want to attend college at UAB, we can meet prospective students where they are,” said Tyler Peterson, executive director of Admissions, Financial Aid and Scholarships at UAB.

“We encourage interested students to take advantage of Free Application Week and waived fees this week by submitting applications.”

For students interested in visiting UAB’s campus, the university offers both in-person and virtual tours to ensure everyone who wishes to experience what the campus has to offer has access. For in-person tours, masks are required during inside portions of the tour.

To apply for admission at UAB, click here.