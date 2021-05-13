UAB offering students COVID-19 vaccinations May 18, June 8

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham will be offering free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for new and returning students from 3-7 p.m. May 18 and June 8.

The vaccinations will be administered inside Bartow Arena and parking with no ticketing will be available in zones B, D and E around Bartow Arena.

Grab-and-go food and UAB swag will be offered and students who get vaccinated will have a chance to win a $250 Amazon gift card.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires two separate shots separated by 21 days. Participants will be able to receive their first or second Pfizer vaccine on either May 18 or June 8. However, anyone who receives their first shot on June 8 will need to follow up at another location for the second shot.