UAB offering Gallery Yoga at AEIVA center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Of the many forms of yoga that are growing in popularity, UAB is introducing a new yoga class on it’s campus.

Gallery Yoga.

ArtPlay, an education initiative to expand the arts at UAB, is invading the exhibits of the Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts (AEIVA) with a new way of doing yoga.

The ArtPlay house has been renovated to provide quality art programming for every generation of aspiring artists, a community venue with an array of programming for creative learning and a beautiful setting for special events.

Connecting art and yoga also seems to go hand in hand, according to yoga instructor Mollie Erickson.

People who might never try yoga, but who love art might be able to see the connections between the two and vice versa,” Erickson said.

The Quentin Morris exhibit at the AEIVA center displays the artist’s monochromatic black paintings in the shapes of circles and squares. He uses a variety of materials to explore issues about identity, race and cultural mythologies.

“We can take what Quentin Morris was thinking in his visual artwork and we can bring that into our practice on the mat,” Erickson said.

The artwork is more than a black painting. There are different textures and hues among the pieces.

And this class is open to all ages and all levels of experience. Erickson says the class is more about connecting with your body than it is achieving a pose. The current series of Gallery Yoga lasts eight weeks.

The Quentin Morris exhibit lasts until October 12. Sign up for Gallery Yoga here.