UAB: Need for blood donors will last for weeks throughout coronavirus outbreak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — While local city and state officials are urging people to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, the need for blood is still crucial.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham and local blood collection agencies, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are urging those who are healthy to donate blood while maintaining safe social distancing.

“The response from the community to our blood appeal has been amazing — thank you for your patience and perseverance,” said Marisa Marques, M.D., medical director of transfusion services at UAB said. “The need for blood will continue throughout the disruption caused by the novel coronavirus. We will need blood donations next week, the week after and every week that our normal lives are affected by this epidemic. Encourage your friends and family who are healthy to donate to avoid dangerous shortages in the weeks to come.”

UAB is working with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers on a blood drive this week at 3419 Colonnade Parkway, #400. Donors must register for an appointment, and prior issues with the appointment process have been resolved. The drive runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day through Friday, March 27. Plans are in progress for additional drives over the coming weeks, and more information will be forthcoming.

Donors must go online to schedule an appointment to help ensure that other donors and staff are protected. Appointments can be made at LifeSouth. The American Red Cross is also accepting blood donors by appointment at their donation locations.

