BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, UAB Medicine is teaming up with LifeSouth for a blood drive.

This is to help local hospitals with their needs for donations during the summer months. The drive will be at North Pavilion Atrium of UAB Hospital.

You must be at least 17 years old and you must schedule an appointment on the LifeSouth’s website by clicking here.

The drive is from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.