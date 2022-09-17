BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — The UAB Leadership and Service Council hit the streets of Birmingham with their school community for a day of service they call ‘Into the Streets’.

Volunteers tell CBS42, students, faculty, and staff gather twice a year for the ‘Into the Streets’ Day of service where they dedicate time to serve and make a difference in the Birmingham community.

Volunteers served in various ways at multiple sites in Birmingham like the UAB solar house and Sozo Children.

Wajiha Mekki, who is the marketing director for the UAB Leadership and Service Council, tells me it’s important to them that students feel a close connection with Birmingham. She feels a great way to do so is through service.

“Truly with service and volunteerism, it’s one of the greatest vehicles for leadership,” Mekki said. “And, just ensuring students are connected with their community- they’re being their own self, their authentic self. And ensuring that their leadership is being upheld to a sense that will better them as well as their community.”

UAB student, Ali Hassan, volunteered with garden work at the UAB Solar House.

He feels this project was a fun way to connect with the community and make a difference.

“It just gives you an opportunity to sort of like, you know, make an impact,” Hassan said. “You know, I think we all need to sort of like come together and, like, find opportunities, and up within our community. And just see, you know, what we can do to sort of, you know, help out whenever we can.”

UAB student, Caroline Schock, volunteered as a site leader at Sozo Children to help organize their overflow of clothing donations- many will go to children in Africa.

Schock says UAB service opportunities like ‘Into the Streets’ are fruitful in many ways.

“There’s a lot of diversity and a lot of opportunities to give back to our community,” Schock said. “So, I think, just as students, growing our character development and just growing in ourselves and being able to give back to our community is just incredible. It’s a great opportunity and we’re very grateful to be able to come out and do this today.”

Members of the UAB Leadership and Service Council say this day of service is just one of several volunteer efforts they work to be a part of each year. Their second ‘Into the Streets’ service day will be held later this school year.