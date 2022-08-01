BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, we are learning more about rebound cases and what people need to do if they experience one.

UAB officials said rebound cases can happen in people who take the anti-viral drug Paxlovid but that does not mean the drug doesn’t work.

UAB top infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Saag said paxlovid is a great tool to help treat COVID-19, especially for those who are at high risk for severe infections, but it can create a rebound of the virus. Because of this, Dr. Saag recommends people who took the treatment and got a negative test retest and continue to wear a masks for at least five more days.

“It’s kind of like a hand off. The anti-viral therapy works for awhile, then the immune system comes in and kind of mops up. Well, sometimes that hand off is fumbled and the virus can come back. Although it usually doesn’t come back as severe as it was in the beginning,” Dr. Saag said.

With students going back to class there is some confusion about COVID-19 guidelines. Dr. Saag recommends people wear masks during this uptick in cases. He also said if you get COVID-19, to isolate for five days and then continue to wear a mask for an additional five days as you get back to normal life.