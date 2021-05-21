UAB hosts magic camp for kids with disabilities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This summer, UAB will hold their free, annual Magic Camp designed for children ages 9-18 with disabilities June 7-25 and July 12-30 via Zoom.

The camp will be led by UAB occupational therapy students who are trained in the techniques developed by illusionist and educator Kevin Spencer, an international authority on the therapeutic use of magic tricks in physical and psycho-social rehabilitation. Participants will learn magic tricks to show off in a streamed magic show performance for friends and family.

Learning and performing magic tricks can benefit children and adults with disabilities through rehabilitation in three key areas: dexterity, motivation and socialization.

UAB Magic Camp is part of a collaboration between the UAB School of Health Professions’ Department of Occupational Therapy, Children’s of Alabama, Hocus Focus™ and the UAB Institute for Arts in Medicine.

Camp is free and open to children ages 9-18 who have been diagnosed with a disability. The virtual camp welcomes participants from all over the United States and internationally. Anyone who is interested can contact Lauren Edwards at laurenme@uab.edu. Limited spots are available.