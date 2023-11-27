BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Division of Student Affairs is hosting its fifth annual Little Blazer Wishes holiday drive.

The holiday drive provides gifts and support to UAB parenting students and their families who would struggle to fulfill their children’s wish list. Families can be sponsored by individuals, organizations, departments, offices, etc.

You can register to sponsor a family online by Thursday, Nov. 30 and all gifts should be returned to the off-campus lounge in the UAB Hill Student Center by Tuesday, Dec. 5. Gifts should be places in gift bags rather than boxes and labeled as Child 1, Child 2, UAB Student Parent, etc., with the sponsor’s number noted.

You can click here to learn how to sponsor a family.