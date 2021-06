An employee of beverage maker Suntory takes a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot at their office building as the company began its workplace vaccination Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tokyo. Thousands of Japanese companies began distributing COVID-19 vaccines to workers and their families Monday in an employer-led drive reaching more than 13 million people that aims to rev up the nation’s slow vaccine rollout. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– On Thursday, June 24th UAB will host a student vaccination pop-up clinic.

Vaccines will be offered to current and prospective students and any family members and friends with them that meets eligibility requirements. The clinic will be held from 9 A.M. until 3 P.M. At Heritage Hall Building.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered.