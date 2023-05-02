BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Young Supporters Board of the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB will host the 16th annual ‘Fiesta Ball’ on May 5.

The event will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. at Haven, 2515 Sixth Ave. South. Proceeds will support young cancer researchers at UAB by providing funding to jum-start their research, with the goal of leveraging their findings to compete for additional federal grants. This year’s event will feature live music by Livewire, fiesta-themed food by Iz Catering and a silent auction funding the Mary Ann Howard and Jacob Baker NextGen awards.

Fiesta Ball tickets can be purchased in advance for $45 by clicking here.