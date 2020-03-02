UAB Hospital encouraging those with coronavirus concerns to call doctor before checking into clinic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Doctors at UAB Hospital are hoping to drive home this message: if you believe you are showing symptoms of the coronavirus, call your provider before going to a clinic or emergency room.

Their reason for this is to prevent the spread of the virus to the public and to health care providers. As of Monday, there were still no cases of coronavirus reported in Alabama and no patients have had symptoms that have warranted testing in the state.

If you do feel you’re showing symptoms and your health care provider decided that you need to come in for treatment, calling ahead gives doctors time to plan and reduce the chances of the virus spreading to others.

“Once a patient comes here to our emergency department, which is the best place to really assess them, we put them immediately into our airborne isolation room,” said Dr. Rachael Lee, an assistant professor at UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases. “They call me, they call our infection prevention on-call. Then we go through and decide whether or not this is a person that meets the definition and then I work closely with ADPH (Alabama Department of Public Health) in terms of whether or not they need to be tested.”

Doctors are also hoping to drive home the point that if you are healthy, you do not need to wear a mask. Washing your hands and covering your cough are the best way to take preventative action.

