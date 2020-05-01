BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Happening tonight, nearly 3,000 UAB students will be celebrating graduation with a virtual commencement ceremony.
Graduate students will be honored with the virtual ceremony beginning tonight at 6 p.m. Undergradute students will be celebrated Saturday with the commencement beginning at 2 p.m.
Both graduation ceremonies will be broadcast on UAB’s Facebook, YouTube and Instagram accounts.
LATEST POSTS
- 9-year-old North Alabama tornado survivor eats first meal since leaving hospital
- Whole Foods to give free masks to all customers
- Biden on sexual assault allegation: ‘never, never happened’
- UAB holding virtual graduation ceremonies Friday, Saturday
- WATCH: Jefferson Co. Unified Command Center provides COVID-19 response updates