UAB holding virtual graduation ceremonies Friday, Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Happening tonight, nearly 3,000 UAB students will be celebrating graduation with a virtual commencement ceremony.

Graduate students will be honored with the virtual ceremony beginning tonight at 6 p.m. Undergradute students will be celebrated Saturday with the commencement beginning at 2 p.m.

Both graduation ceremonies will be broadcast on UAB’s Facebook, YouTube and Instagram accounts.

