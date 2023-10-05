BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAIT) – This weekend UAB will host its 7th Annual Children’s Harbor Legacy Game where players will wear the names of patients on their jerseys.

The players said they look forward to this game each year, but this year it’s extra meaningful for the team.

Head Coach Trent Dilfer lost his five-year-old son to heart disease in 2003. He and the team said this game is bittersweet.

On Thursday, the players got to meet their Harbor matches during a meet-and-greet after practice. During that time, the players got talk and play games with the kids.

Quarterback Jacob Zeno said he is proud to support these young heroes.

“Just coming out here and seeing everybody happy and not thinking about whatever they’re dealing with; It just touches your heart,” Zeno said.

The Harbor Family Center gives young patients and their families a place to unwind and relax while spending long hours at the hospital. It also provides counseling and education services during their stay, all free of charge to families.

Cornerback Mac McWilliams said he is inspired by the strength and resilience of these kids.

“It means a lot man. You know, they just teach me how to overcome things,” McWilliams said. “The little kids, they have already overcome so much, so that … drives me to want to get better at the things that I do.”

You can cheer on the kids and the Blazers as they take on South Florida Saturday at Protective Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.