UAB fans cheer on Blazers one last time at Legion Field Stadium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB fans cheered on the Blazers one last time Saturday at Legion Field Stadium before the team moves to Protective Stadium downtown.

Legion Field Stadium was built back in 1927. It’s been home to the UAB football team since 1991 when the program was established. Fans shared some of their most memorable at the stadium. Times like the 1992 SEC championship, Iron Bowls, and the Magic City Classic to name a few.

“A lot of great games played here and a lot of great memories,” said one UAB Fan.

Saturday’s Spring game at Legion Field marks an end of an era for UAB’s football team after spending 30 years at the stadium.

“Great to finish up on a great note and just appreciate the city for letting us use it for all these years and now were excited about the next chapter,” said Bill Clark, UAB Football Coach.

Fans and players reminisced on memories and great accomplishments inside the build.

“I’ve worked here throughout high school. I’ve been to many games here. High school games, college games, and professional exhibition games,” said LeRoy Simmons, UAB Fan.

“You know all the greats that have played on this field, Alabama, Auburn. This is a historic stadium, so you know leaving it for the final time I have to take a moment to soak it all in,” said Alex Wright, UAB Football Player.

As one door closes another open. UAB will begin their next season inside a new facility.

“I think the new stadium is going to be really good. It’s going to bring us some new fans in and give us more of a game day environment,” said Dylan Evans, UAB Fan.

“I’m a season ticket holder for UAB. I’ve already purchased my tickets for Protective Stadium so next week I get to choose my seats. Moving right along from the old great lady to blazer dean,” said Simmons.

Protective Stadium is still under construction. UAB says the stadium is expected to be completed just in time for their first game October 2.