BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The injury count from the Fourth of July is starting to roll in. The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Callahan Eye Center reports over 20 eye injuries in the emergency department and clinics.

Doctors warn handling fireworks without proper training or precaution could lead to serious, permanent damage to your eyes.

“It really causes a lot of chemical-type injuries and burns to the front surface of the eye. Other things we tend to see are contusions, abrasions, and sometimes bleeding inside the eye,” says Dr. Tyler Hall, assistant professor of Ophthalmology at UAB Callahan Eye Center.

The Callahan Eye Center says it saw an uptick this year in the number of people who came in with eye injuries from fireworks on the Fourth of July, saying a lot of patients were kids.

“The fireworks should, you really want to always leave those to the professionals and/or adults,” Hall said. “You’ve got to be real careful with the kids and because they’re so young an injury like this it really could devastate their life.”

Callahan Eye says a lot of this year’s injuries were from bottle rockets and Roman candles, common fireworks to be misused.

“Well I grew up shooting bottle rockets at my friends in the neighborhood and we decided that’s probably not a good idea so as we got older we went to Roman candles and that got more dangerous,” Fireworks enthusiast Kristian Walvatne said. “So then we just started going to firework shows and once I had kids, they wanted to do their own and so here we are.”

Callahan Eye says if you hurt yourself while using fireworks to see a doctor immediately, especially if it’s an eye injury. Callahan Eye Center says it’s hard to self-treat an eye injury and getting immediate medical care could be instrumental in keeping the injury from worsening.

“What we don’t want you to do is don’t try and rinse your eye out, don’t rub it, don’t try and pull anything out,” Hall said.