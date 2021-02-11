UAB expands additional COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Parker High School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A third COVID-19 vaccination clinic has opened at Parker High School as health, city, and community leaders work to expand access to the vaccine to all the surrounding communities in Jefferson County.

City leaders are working to address issues that may prevent some from getting the vaccination, including lack of transportation and internet access. Many officials say access to the vaccine is important, but that people must feel comfortable taking it, especially communities of color.

Jefferson County leaders are working to make registering for the vaccine easy for residents and will be going door to door to help people, giving insight into the importance of taking it. On Friday, county leaders will meet to discuss providing transportation to people in need at vaccine sites using services including Lyft, Uber, and Maxx Transit.

Commissioner Sheila Tyson said one of her biggest goals is to ensure equal access to the vaccine for all residents.

“And make sure we do address these problems that we are having in our community. Those vaccines should have came to the people that were effected by those vaccines and the sickest communities should have received those vaccines first, but we have UAB now. They are going to make sure the community gets the vaccines and we have the Mayor on our team,” Tyson said.

Jefferson County leaders are also looking at plans to expand distributing the COVID-19 vaccine launching sites at the Bessemer Civic Center and Crossplex.

The vaccine clinic will be open throughout the week from 9 a.m. to noon. UAB officials say they will expand those hours next week, given they receive additional vaccine supplies.

In order to get vaccinated, you must be a part of the group approved through the Alabama Department of Public Health and have an appointment.