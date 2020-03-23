UAB drive-thru COVID-19 testing begins Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The latest COVID-19 testing site opens Monday as UAB doctors offer drive-thru tests for people with appointments.

The testing site is located at a former Southern Research Institute site at the intersection of University Blvd. and 22nd St. S. Testing will be offered seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The site is the product of a partnership between UAB, the Jefferson County Department of Health and other community health partners.

“We know that a lot of people in the community have been asking about this. We do hear you,” Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson said. “And so I’m just really grateful for the partnership, the leadership of the healthcare leaders in the community and all of us working together to make this happen.”

Appointments are required to get tested. You have to call 205-975-1881 and go through a screening process to get an appointment. You can contact the call center from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.

“It’s imperative that all patients who are interested in this testing call our call center so that they may be screened and so that we may ensure that we use all the limited resources that we have for the optimal use in the community,” Jordan DeMoss, vice president of clinical operations at UAB Medicine, said.

UAB doctors will test only about 250 people each day, but that’s a measure they’re taking to conserve the limited number of testing supplies they have. They plan to open more testing sites around the area soon.

“We do have confidence that over the upcoming weeks, supplies and testing capabilities will be expanded,” DeMoss said. “And we will work hard to bring on new sites as those things happen.”

LATEST POSTS