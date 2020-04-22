UAB doctor weighs on when its time to reopen, how businesses are planning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dr. Mike Saag, an infectious disease specialist at UAB, said health care professionals need more time to plan, before the state can start rethinking of how to reopen.

Saag said no one should reopen until they have a firm plan on how manage cases and contact tracing of COVID-19, adding that there is a big difference between opening now and waiting.

“The difference is having time to plan. We have to be able to do case contact tracing, we have to be able to quarantine people that have the infection. Here is what I would suggest: let’s give it some more time to let the numbers come down further, and we can get our hands around it. Every case that gets diagnosed, every test we test their relatives, and we quarantine and isolate and that way we will be able to get some handle on it from public health perspective,” Saag said.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that the stay-at-home order will stay in place until April 30. Then, her team will reaccess if and when it’s time to slowly start reopening.

Joseph Hoskin, co-owner at Diplomat Deli in Vestavia Hills, said even if the order was lifted next week, he said they will decide when it’s the right time to make adjustments and start reopening.

“The policing of it is whats going to be tough. I don’t want to be a bouncer. I don’t want to have to that’s it sorry, you have to wait in parking lot. We might do something in patio when things open up and put few tables out and let people order and eat but I think we have to wait and see because we have to be smart and not do it just because you can or that you have to,” Hoskin said.

Saag said the idea of restaurants opening and trying to follow social distancing is unrealistic.

“The virus is in peak transmission between eight hours before and eight hours after the first onset of symptoms. That means someone could go to a restaurant and feel great. Six hours later they get sick and during that time they were at the restaurant, they were a super spreader. They spread to all kinds of people, not only at their table but the tables next to them and the wait staff who probably take it to kitchen and then the kitchen staff gets it. That’s what we’re trying to prevent,” Saag said.

Saag said the states who are trying to reopen, like Georgia, are likely going to see another surge.

“I get it, people are suffering. There is no question about that we are all suffering, but we are dealing with a public health crisis and we have to figure this out together,” Saag said. “If we let just one side dominate like the business community, without a counter balance from the health and medical side, here is what will happen. We’re going to end up with another surge and when we get that surge, everything that applies to the first surge applies to second. Hospitals will become overrun, ICU beds will fill, and we’re going to be in a mess.”

Saag said in order to see the state reopen, we need to see a plan from public health officials and the business community working together.

