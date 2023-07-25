BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Recent news about a young and seemingly healthy basketball star going into cardiac arrest has sparked murmurs of concern across the nation, even after his recovery was announced.

Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of LeBron James, was hospitalized on Tuesday after suffering cardiac arrest Monday morning during a practice at the University of South California.

Dr. Irfan Asif, a doctor at UAB specializing in Sports and Exercise Medicine, said that it is rare for someone young to go into cardiac arrest – only three in every 1,000 young individuals may be at risk of having a heart attack.

Asif said that only one in every 80,000 high school students and only one in every 50,000 college students goes into cardiac arrest.

However, he did say that males are more likely to experience cardiac arrest than females, and Black individuals are more likely than white to enter cardiac arrest.

Asif said there are a few things that are known to cause cardiac arrest:

Getting hit at the exact time during a specific portion of the electrical beat. Structural causes – something wrong with the heart itself, such as its proportion or makeup. When an electrical rhythm problem occurs.

People over the age of 35 typically have buildup around the heart, but for people below the age of 35, it is likely a genetic predisposition, Asif said. However, he also said that not everyone who experiences cardiac arrest even has an underlying condition.

He used the analogy of a car with a small issue going 30 m.p.h. and running smoothly; However, if that same car starts going 180 m.p.h., that small issue can become a big issue quickly.

“When you’re really exerting yourself … that small problem can become a bigger problem and that might be why you see some of this in intense athletics right now,” Asif said.

Asif said that he is glad that Bronny James is out of the ICU and is stable in the hospital, as this is not always the case.

Similar to Damar Hamlin, Asif said survival depends on how fast the person experiencing cardiac arrest is administered CPR and AED. He said sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death when someone is playing sports.

“It is important for us to pay attention and then to really have emergency action plans … so that when someone does go down, you can get to them quickly and then, as in this case, hopefully you have great outcomes,” Asif said.

Survival rates decrease by 10% for every minute that a defibrillator is not given to someone in cardiac arrest.

“If you see a witnessed collapse of somebody go down, think ‘cardiac arrest’ until proven otherwise,” Asif said. “Call 911, do CPR, get an AED; Those are the three things that I would start with.”

Accessibility to the right equipment is crucial, Asif said, so that life-saving measures can be taken quickly in the event of an emergency. Making sure the battery is working is another important step.

“One of the things that we see, unfortunately, is sometimes the AEDs are locked in a room that people can’t access,” Asif said.

Getting annual checkups and pre-participation checkups is important for children playing sports, Asif said.

“I would love for there to be some sort of fail-proof way for me to detect a heart problem in everyone, but I can’t guarantee that,” Asif said. “Making sure that you’re practicing these emergency action plans is really critical regardless of what screening you might have had in the past.”