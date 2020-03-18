UAB doctor tests positive for coronavirus after visiting family in New York

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB has confirmed that a well-known doctor has tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday.

Dr. Mike Saag was exposed to the virus after visiting family in New York. Saag is a physician for UAB’s Division of Infectious Disease.

UAB says it is currently working with the health department to identify and notify anyone who may have come into contact with Dr. Saag.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

