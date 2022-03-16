BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – As COVID-19 case counts decline in Alabama, some parts of the world are seeing a spike in cases as a new variant spreads rapidly in Europe and China.

Health leaders are keeping a close eye on this new variant but for now, a second booster shot, meaning four shots total, isn’t out of the question.

According to CBS News, the new variant BA-2 makes up nearly a quarter of new infections in America; however, cases and hospitalizations continue to drop. Meanwhile it’s causing a spike in cases in Europe and China. So, what does that mean for us here at home?

UAB Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Michael Saag said a 4th shot is encouraged for certain groups.

“A fourth shot is recommended only for people who are very old, like over the age of 65 or 70, people who have underlying immune compromise which basically are people who are transplant recipients, people on chemotherapy, people who have underlying inflammatory disorders. Those are the people who should be getting the 4th shot,” said Dr. Saag.

Dr. Saag said if we see a big wave with this variant like we did with omicron, we will need to start masking again. Dr. Saag also said there is still a large number of people who have not been vaccinated. He’s encouraging you to get the shot and booster shot as soon as possible.