UAB doctor offers advice on Memorial Day safety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This weekend, families and friends will gather for Memorial Day and that could lead to the possibility of spreading COVID-19. However, a UAB doctor says you can avoid problems by participating in low-risk activities.

UAB epidemiologist Dr. Rachael Lee said it’s best to consider the high-risk versus the low-risk activities when making holiday plans. You’ll want to avoid having large groups of people in a small, contained area, she said. So she wouldn’t advise having 50 people inside your home for a party, for example.

“We all love barbecue on Memorial Day, and we want to be able to continue to have that connection with people,” Lee said. “And it’s been hard for people to be in quarantine, but we still need to be very careful of those spaces.”

Outdoor activities, however, are much less risky. Lee says hiking and spending time on the beach should be safe, provided that people wear masks and stay at least six feet away from others outside their family unit.

Vaccine Expectations

There’s a lot of information about the amount of time it takes to develop a vaccine, so when can we realistically expect to have one? CBS 42 asked Lee that question.

Lee said it’s incredible how many people are working on a vaccine for COVID-19, and this is accelerating the process compared to other vaccines. But it still takes months to ensure that a vaccine is safe and effective and then mass produce it.

“We should expect that we’re going to be dealing with COVID-19 throughout the fall,” Lee said. “My hope would be is that the earliest we may see it is this time or maybe a little bit sooner next year. So I think keeping that in mind is a realistic approach to vaccines.”

She said that would be much faster development that any vaccine she’s seen.

Hydroxychloroquine – Safe or not?

The drug hydroxychloroquine has been in the news a lot lately after President Donald Trump announced that he had been taking it. It’s led to questions about whether that’s a safe thing to do.

Lee says there’s not a lot of data about the drug aside from a small trial. Other clinical trials are going on right now including some at UAB, and Lee hopes to learn more about the drug from those trials. But until then, she says she couldn’t recommend taking it.

“If I were exposed, I would ask to be a part of the trial,” she said. “But outside of that, I would not just prescribe anybody that medication mainly because of the safety associated with the medication.”

Lee said President Trump was referencing a post-exposure profylaxis. That’s when someone is exposed to a virus and then given medication to hopefully prevent them from getting it. She said UAB is doing those.

Concerns about numbers

Lee said she has concerns about what she’s seeing with the coronavirus numbers in Alabama. In the last couple weeks, she said the numbers have been either the same or have gone up a bit. They’re not going down like doctors want them to. She said if you look at UAB’s numbers, they’re continuing to see a consistent number of patients being admitted with COVID-19. She said it looks like the curve is flattening, but it’s not going down the way doctors want it to.

