UAB doctor: 1.5 million Alabamians could have COVID-19 antibodies despite never testing positive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — 1.5 million Alabamians could have COVID-19 anitbodies even though most have not received a positive COVID-19 test, a UAB doctor said Wednesday.

In a press conference regarding herd immunity for the virus, Dr. Suzanne Judd said that UAB sees about five patients who have antibodies for the virus, but have not tested positive for every one patient they see who has tested positive.

The potential 1.5 million Alabamians who have antibodies plays a huge role in the possibility of the state reaching the 72% threshold researchers say needed to achieve herd immunity. To get that percentage, 3.53 million of the state’s 4.9 million residents would need to be immune from the virus, through the vaccine or having antibodies.

A graph shared by UAB suggests Alabama could herd immunity status by the late spring or summertime. Depending on the rate of vaccinations, amount of people with antibodies (known or unknown) and how much the virus mutates.

https://www.scribd.com/document/495849520/Herd-Immunity-Graph-UAB

You can watch the full press conference with Dr. Judd in the player above.