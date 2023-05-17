Clinical Trials Day is a chance to recognize those who make clinical trials possible. (Courtesy: UAB)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Center for Clinical and Translational Science, along with the UAB Heersink School of Medicine and O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center, will celebrate Clinical Trails Day on Thursday.

Clinical Trials Day is a chance to recognize those who make clinical trials possible. It’s also designed to increase awareness of clinical research achievements and opportunities for collaboration.

The event will feature giveaways, biscuits and photo opportunities. It will be held in the lobby of the Wallce Tumor Insitute from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.