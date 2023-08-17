South and East Science Hall Facility Images shot by Andrea Mabry and Lexi Coon (Used with permission by UAB).

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Physics and biology students, faculty and staff at the University of Alabama at Birmingham have a new place to call home on campus.

South Science Hall and East Science Hall officially opened Thursday as part of UAB’s new Science and Engineering Complex. It’s located on 14th Street South, close to The Hill Student Center, Heritage Hall, University Hall and the UAB Campus Green.

According to a press release from UAB, the facility provides more than 138,000 gross square feet of classrooms, instructional space and laboratories for the physics, biology and chemistry departments.

The new building features state-of-the-art equipment and facilities, allowing the physics department to conduct cutting-edge research in advanced materials, advanced computation and advanced photonics. The building also includes an open layout with interconnected offices, labs and research areas.

Administrative space will help support the goals of UAB’s strategic plan, Forging the Future.

“Here students, faculty and staff — from the departments of Biology, Physics and Chemistry, and others campuswide — will collaborate more effectively than ever and accelerate innovation, economic development and the training of a 21st century workforce for the state of Alabama,” UAB President Ray L. Watts stated via the press release.

