UAB cancels in-person graduations due to COVID-19, will hold ceremonies online

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB has announced that its summer commencement ceremonies will no longer be held in person.

Three ceremonies that had been scheduled to be in-person at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Bartow Arena will now be held virtually because of concerns related to COVID-19.

“Due to the Delta variant, rising COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations are growing rapidly in the state while vaccination rates remain low,” a press release from the university said. “In response to this, and in consultation with UAB infectious disease and public health experts, UAB is canceling large indoor events to protect the health and safety of students, faculty, staff and the community. As a result, summer 2021 commencement will be held virtually.”

University Provost said that officials are sorry they are not able to hold the events in person any longer.

“We are disappointed and apologize for this change to the special event,” Benoit said. “As we have moved through the pandemic, we have always been prepared to make changes quickly to adhere to the most current health and safety guidelines and that is what we must do now. We are so proud of our students and understand how disappointing this news is.”

Those who were scheduled to graduate this summer will also have the option to walk across the stage at future commencement ceremonies.