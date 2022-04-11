BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham will break ground at the site of the school’s brand new Altec/Styslinger Genomic Medicine and Data Sciences Building Monday morning.

UAB says the building will “accelerate advancements in precision medicine, informatics and data sciences.” Officials also say the $78 million project will bring forth “the future of modern health care.”

Several members of UAB Medicine, the Heersink School of Medicine and Gov. Kay Ivey will be in attendance for the ceremony.

The building will be built along 7th Avenue between 19th and 20th Streets.

