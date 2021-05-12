UAB breaking ground on new basketball facility May 14

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The UAB Department of Athletics will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the new men’s and women’s basketball practice facility on Friday, May 14 at 1 p.m.

The facility will feature two full-length practice courts, coaches’ offices, locker rooms and players’ lounges for both the men’s and women’s programs.

The event will be held at the Physical Education Building Plaza across the street from Bartow Arena. Masks and three feet social distancing are required for those who attend..

The ceremony will feature remarks from UAB President Ray Watts, UAB Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics Mark Ingram, head men’s basketball coach Andy Kennedy and head women’s basketball coach Randy Norton.