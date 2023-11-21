BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama at Birmingham basketball fans can score discounted tickets to two upcoming games with the donation of a canned food item.

This Saturday, the women’s and men’s basketball teams will play back to back in Bartow Arena. The women’s team kicks off the day against Valparaiso University at 12:00 p.m. The men’s team follows at 5:00 p.m. taking on Furman University.

Fans can help the Blazers give back to the community by bringing a canned good to be donated to Blazer Kitchen. One canned good equals a $1 ticket to either game. Those who bring two cans and get discounted admission to both games.

To learn more about how UAB fights food insecurity on-campus, click here.