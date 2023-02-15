BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The UAB Blazer Male Excellence Network is hosting its 15th anniversary awards dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The BMEN is a peer mentoring program providing academic and social support to Black male students entering UAB. It’s committed to helping them continue their education.

“Once upon a time, Black men really struggled at this university to find a place of belonging and to also find a place to grow and become leaders,” Sharifa Wip of the organization said. “And so BMEN is really important because it provides that community support that it was lacking.”

You can learn how to make a donation or become a mentor to BMEN on the organization’s website.