BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) serves the local community each year by running the Blazer Kitchen. The Kitchen is an on-campus food pantry that has served employees, students and referred patients who deal with food insecurity.

According to the USDA, food insecurity is a lack of consistent access to enough food for each person in a household to live a healthy life.

Last year the Blazer Kitchen proved around 145,000 meals and since its creation in 2017 it has served over 550,000 meals.

The Blazer Kitchen is supported by the UAB Benevolent Fund with the goal of increasing food security and providing healthy food, resources and referrals. The kitchen serves those who visit with compassion, dignity and integrity.

