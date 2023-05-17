BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama at Birmingham’s ArtPlay summer camp has been announced for the 2023 Season. Registration is now open for kids ages 6-18.

ArtPlay presents opportunities for kids to immerse themselves in the arts over their summer vacations.

There are the ArtPlay musical theatre camps for theatrical production, creating the shows and putting them together. Kids get to learn singing, dancing, acting, music and stage craft in a positive learning environment.

Kids wanting to focus on the visual arts where they can be messy have the ArtPlay visual camps to go to. There they have the opportunities to draw, paint, create crafts, and even try sculpture.

The camps have pre- and post-camp care options with early drop-off at 7:30 a.m. and pickup no later than 5:30 p.m.

You can see the list of camps and register at AlysStephens.org.