BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to positive COVID-19 cases, subsequent contact tracing and injuries within the Middle Tennessee football program, Sunday’s game against the University of Alabama-Birmingham has been canceled.
This is the fourth game in a row the Blazers have had canceled.
UAB sits and 2-1 in league action and looks to make a third straight C-USA Championship game appearance if UAB can meet the league minimum for conference games played.
The UAB Department of Athletics is working with the Conference USA office on the possibility of rescheduling a game for this weekend. The Blazers have one remaining regular-season game scheduled for next Saturday, Dec. 12 at Rice.
More details will be released when they become available.
- These states have the highest COVID-19 death rates this week
- Slim Jim jerky recipe creator Lon Adams dies of COVID-19
- Central AL Forecast: Cold, Cloudy tomorrow; Rainy Friday morning
- UAB and Middle Tennessee football game canceled due to COVID-19
- Tuscaloosa police officer Lillie Leatherwood among newest inductees of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame