UAB and LifeSouth team up for blood drive

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT)– UAB medicine and LifeSouth community blood centers are teaming up for a blood drive.
It will be at Prince of Peace Catholic Parish on preserve parkway.
The blood drive will start Tuesday through Thursday.
The hours are from 9 am until 4 pm.
You must schedule an appointment on LifeSouth’s website. here: Donate Blood Today — LifeSouth

