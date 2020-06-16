UA to resume in-person classes in the fall

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama will resume in-person class instruction for the fall semester.

Monday afternoon, UA President Dr. Stuart Bell laid out his plan for reopening campus.

“Currently what we are doing, we’ve gone through all our classrooms and we are beginning to look at those classrooms for social distancing,” Dr. Bell said. “We are making sure we don’t exceed capacity of a class that would result in students being too close.”

Dr. Bell says returning students will encounter academic and physical adjustments designed to preserve distancing and limit spread. For example, residence hall move-ins will be staggered more than usual, classroom use will be designed to limit numbers and spread and changes in dining and events will be planned.

“As you go into the classroom we will have social distancing available. And we will have masks and remember the masks are there to protect ourselves but to also protect my best friend next to me as well as the instructor who is part of that class,” Dr. Bell said.

Face coverings will be required when physical distancing is not possible, which includes classrooms, labs, communal office space and on-campus gatherings where distancing is difficult. Face coverings are encouraged, but not required, in residence hall rooms, enclosed offices, enclosed study spaces, outdoor settings where distancing is achieved and university recreational facilities.

Dr. Bell says football fans can expect fall sports and can look forward to seeing the Crimson Tide play game at Bryant-Denny stadium.

“We are planning on having fall sports here at UA, we don’t have all the details and what that will look like,” Dr. Bell said. “We are working with conference officials and the NCAA to find the best way to accomplish that. First and foremost, we are focused on the health and safety of our players.”

UA graduate Sydney Jeter says in-person instruction will be a good thing for incoming students.

“I think in person classes is going to be exciting,” Jeter said. “I hope students wear their masks and respect social distancing but it will be great to have the quality of in-person education this university can offer.”

Fall semester begins August 19 in Tuscaloosa.

