UA to refund student season football tickets

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 09: A general view of fans during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama has announced they will be refunding all student season tickets for the upcoming football stadium.

This comes after the SEC announced its plan for the football season after other conferences decided to move away from the originally planned schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The schedule for the Crimson Tide as well as the other teams have yet to be determined and the number of fans allowed into stadiums is also up for debate. Due to this, the university decided to refund the students.

The school says refunds will be processed within the next 1-2 weeks and will be put back on the card used to make the purchase. The refunds will be automatic and there is no need to make a request.

UA says a new student plan will be announced at a later date and if you have questions, contact the ticket office at 205-348-2262 or ticketoffice@ia.ua.edu.

LATEST POSTS