UA to give students prorated refunds for housing, meals and parking

TUSCALOOSA. Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama has announced they will be giving students prorated refunds for housing, dining and parking purchased for the Spring semester.

This comes after the university announced they would be moving all classes online for the remainder of the Spring Semester as well as the Summer semester.

Students who qualify for the refunds will be contacted directly by UA no later than April 15 and will have the choice of how they receive it:

Receive a prorated refund- click here for more information.

Apply your refund to your Fall 2020 student bill. Students who choose this option will also receive an additional credit of 10% pf the refund amount.

Donate your refund to the Tide Together Student Support Fund.

Refunds will be applied to accounts with outstanding balances before the distribution of any remaining refund balance.

Students who also used scholarships to pay for housing, dining or parking will not be eligible for a refund.

UA has also assured students who may have been charged for graduation that they will be refunded fully. The university says that alternatives for the ceremony, as well as the Honors Week celebration, are being discussed at this time.

