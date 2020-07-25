UA students will have to be tested for COVID-19 before classes start

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — When University of Alabama students return for classes August 19 for the fall semester they will be required to be tested for the coronavirus before school starts.

Graduate Student Trevor Berg supports it and says its just the smart thing to do.

“Cases are rising all across the US so and really it’s a smart idea to have students test to be safe and not sorry afterward,” Berg said.

UA student Zoe Murden agrees and also supports what UA is doing to keep faculty staff and students safe from the virus.

“We want to slow the spread and with everyone coming back at the same time it can be very dangerous if we don’t find out who has COVID-19 and who doesn’t. I think its important everyone gets tested,” Murden said.

Finis St. John, the Chancellor of the University of Alabama System, says UA is sending out emails to every student to let them know they will need a COVID-19 test and how to sign up if they are in Alabama or out of state.

“We are asking that every student and faculty and staff member be tested before the semester starts. So the plan includes thirteen sites around the state of Alabama where people can go have those tests taken,” St. John said.

The chancellor says students have options:

Stay Safe Together Testing will provide free tests for every student. Students will receive an email from testing@staysafetogether.org in the next couple of weeks with sign-up instructions.

At-Home Kit Stay Safe Together Testing has contracted with providers for UPS Health to send self-administered at-home test kits. This is likely how many out-of-state students and early arrivals will be tested. This test will require swabbing just inside the nostril, not the more invasive process you may have heard about and sending the sample back in the pre-paid packaging. If you get a kit, complete and return it immediately.

Murden says the plan sounds good.

“I think it’s important because without these numbers we won’t know who to plan for on-campus activities and football season,” she said. And I think the university is doing everything they can to keep students and faculty safe.”

There is also a private option for students. If you want your doctor to test, you can do so, but at your expense. St. John says UA is doing everything possible to keep students safe.

“For students living out of state we are mailing kits and if they can return samples to have those tested before the semester starts and there are a few states who don’t allow tests sent by mail so we are making arrangements for those students as well,” he said.

Students are being asked to have their COVID-19 test results three weeks before returning to campus in Tuscaloosa.

