TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Spring semester classes got underway Tuesday at the University of Alabama. Roughly 38,000 students are back on campus after being away for the holiday break.

Dr. Richard Friend from the University Medical Center is encouraging students who have not been vaccinated to get the shot and a booster. Although there is no campus mask mandate, Friend encourages students to wear a mask.

“We all want to be careful, and we all want to continue to mitigate the spread as much as we can,” Friend said. “We encourage students to practice the common sense precautions that we’ve taught them so they can continue to get through the semester and attend their classes and not infect others around them.”

Tiaya Hubbard is a University of Alabama student who is concerned about a COVID-19 outbreak now that thousands of students are back on campus.

“I am very concerned about it spreading and going home to visit my family and my mom is very high risk and I don’t want to give it to her and that’s my main concern,” Hubbard said.

UA student Chloe Phillips shares Hubbard’s concerns about a possible outbreak on campus.

“There’s so many people crowded around one area and it’s really concerning because it can spread really fast. You can have one small outbreak and it can get huge really quick,” Phillips said. “Getting vaccinated and boosted and that’s like the first line of defense. And I also support wearing a mask too because that could slow down a spread if people get infected.”

The University Medical Center says roughly 80 percent of students and faculty have been vaccinated and boosted. Health officials say students can get vaccinated and boosted at the medical center.