UA students begin moving into off-campus housing, still concerned about COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of University of Alabama students are now moving back to off-campus housing in Tuscaloosa. UA law student Allison Koszyk was excited to move into her apartment, but she is also concerned about the possible spread of the coronavirus on campus.

“And with the Delta variant being more transmissible, I am worried about that. It’s still a little different this year with COVID and the delta variant becoming more of a problem, and I am upset the University is not doing more, and our state has the lowest vaccination rate.”

This fall semester, UA students are not required to take a COVID test to return to campus like the previous school year. Unvaccinated students though will be required to wear a mask and fully vaccinated students don’t have to wear a mask.

UA student Allison Koszyk says the restrictions are not serious enough on campus.

“But I think we should have a vaccine mandate and I think everyone all students should be vaccinated, and I think until we get to a large enough group of us vaccinated, I think everyone should have to wear a mask again.”

Doctor Phillip Bobo agrees with Koszyk. He owns the Emergi-Care family medical clinic in Alberta. Bobo believes COVID-19 could spread through campus if more restrictions are not put in place.

“It’s going to get much worse when school starts back not just the University but also high schools and grammar school. I think a mask mandate has to be for everybody and I strongly encourage everyone to get their vaccinations.”

Classes get underway on August 19 at the University of Alabama.