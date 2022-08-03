TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of University of Alabama students are moving back onto campus on Wednesday to start their early move-in process. Freshmen ladies spent the morning moving into the new Julia Tutwiler Hall dormitory.

Student Ruby Lieberknecht and her mother drove all the way from Yakima, Washington so she could move into the new dorm to begin her journey at UA.

“I get to go to football games and meet so many new people and join a sorority hopefully,” Lieberknecht said. “It’s so exciting.”

The new Tutwiler cost $145 million to build. As many of its residents move in this week, just over 2,500 will be participating in sorority recruitment, which begins Saturday.

The new Tutwiler Hall has a bed capacity of 1,284 and will feature state-of-the-art furnishings and amenities, with a hybrid community-apartment style setup of double-capacity bedrooms. Each room will feature two twin beds with a shared private bathroom.

New UA student Grayson Barnett was also excited to move in and start her college career.

“This is lots of fun [and] there’s lots of stuff to move in, that’s for sure, but I am excited to get started with school and all that stuff,” Barnett said.

The building will also feature public community spaces with TVs and whiteboards, outdoor social spaces, laundry rooms on each floor, a fitness area, a craft room and a large storm shelter which will also serve as a multipurpose room.