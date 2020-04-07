UA producing protective equipment for healthcare workers battling COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The College of Engineering at the University of Alabama is working to help protect healthcare workers on the front lines combating the coronavirus.

Ken Fridley from the College of Engineering says students who are still in Tuscaloosa wanted to help their community.

“Many of our students have decided to stay and shelter-in-place in Tuscaloosa since it’s their senior year. So we’ve organized and have three students per shift per day to come in for an hour or two hours and help us assemble those face shields,” Fridley said.

Two groups across three colleges on campus are producing face shields for health care professionals at University Medical Center, DCH Health System in Tuscaloosa and UAB Hospital.

Sam Andrus from the College of Engineering says its a partnership that includes the STEM Path to the MBA Program based out of the Culverhouse College of Business to print flexible headbands to attach to plastic face shields fabricated using UA equipment.

“We already have the resources here to create the masks because of the high demand right now we want to offer our resources to help manufacture the shields and help the local community any way we could,” Andrus said.

Andrus says the project can produce and assemble 60 facial shields everyday.

