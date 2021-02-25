UA nursing students vaccinate 100 patients at Northport clinic

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama nursing students got some invaluable experience Thursday morning combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The students teamed up with the Good Samaritan Clinic in Northport to vaccinate 100 patients with the Moderna vaccine.

Lisa Cameron got her vaccination shot; she was thankful to get the vaccine because several members of her family all died last year as a result of the Coronavirus.

“Last year I lost five members of my family in five weeks and I think it’s important for everyone and they might be scared but you need to take a leap so you will know, and you can be safe and be protect your other family members,” Cameron said.

UA nursing student Lexie Kimler says it was a great chance to work on the front lines to vaccinate patients to protect them from the deadly virus.

“It’s a really amazing opportunity that we have to vaccinate these people against coronavirus,” Kimler said. ” It’s been a big part of our lives for the last year now and we are giving these vaccines to get back to normal as soon as possible. This is really special because we are getting lots of one-on-one time with the patients.”

The Good Samaritan Clinic provides free medical care for people who don’t have insurance with little income. Lisa Cameron appreciated this partnership because it can save lives.

“Because I want to live and make sure nobody else and if I am around somebody that they don’t get sick because I caught it and didn’t get myself taken care of,” Cameron said.

Everyone who was vaccinated Thursday will be able to return March 25 for the second dose.